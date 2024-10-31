Kyalami gears up for F1 return

SA last hosted a Formula One Grand Prix at Kyalami in 1993. Picture: CLASSIC FORMULA 1
Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, which hosted its first Formula One race in 1961, has partnered with motorsport consultancy Apex Circuit Design to gain FIA Grade 1 accreditation.
Accreditation is a key prerequisite for hosting F1 events, which require adherence to precise technical and safety standards. SA last hosted an F1 race at Kyalami in 1993, won by Alain Prost in a Williams-Renault.
Apex Circuit Design brings in experience in developing tracks that meet international specifications. It is an award-winning motorsport engineering consultancy responsible for the design and delivery of some of the world’s best race tracks.
Hope for a F1 return to SA were bolstered after sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie met F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September.
McKenzie said SA was “one step closer” to reintroducing F1 and reported positive discussions with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem about advancing support for the initiative.
“While negotiations with various role players, including F1 owners Liberty Media, continue behind the scenes, South Africans can rest assured that there will be a suitable home for the return of F1 — Kyalami,” Kyalami said on Thursday in a statement.
Funding a local F1 race has always been a sticking point, with the hosting fee demanded by organisers proving too expensive to attract corporate or government sponsorship.
While the hosting fee is not made public, it is thought to be about $35m, with an estimated R100m additionally required to upgrade Kyalami to give the circuit an F1 rating.
Staging F1 races can attract huge income from tourists spending money on accommodations, transportation, dining, shopping, and other entertainment activities.
According to a report by Applied Analysis, F1’s inaugural 2022 Miami Grand Prix brought in nearly $350m of economic activity to the surrounding area. Tourists spent $150m during the race week with an average of $1,940 a person — almost twice that of the typical tourist to the area.
According to a study by China Europe International Business School, Malaysia’s F1 host status contributed almost 500,000 more tourism arrivals in 2016, which translated to at least $380m in extra revenue generated for the country — more than six times the $58.1m it cost to stage the race.
Kyalami gears up for F1 return
Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, which hosted its first Formula One race in 1961, has partnered with motorsport consultancy Apex Circuit Design to gain FIA Grade 1 accreditation.
Accreditation is a key prerequisite for hosting F1 events, which require adherence to precise technical and safety standards. SA last hosted an F1 race at Kyalami in 1993, won by Alain Prost in a Williams-Renault.
Apex Circuit Design brings in experience in developing tracks that meet international specifications. It is an award-winning motorsport engineering consultancy responsible for the design and delivery of some of the world’s best race tracks.
Hope for a F1 return to SA were bolstered after sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie met F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September.
McKenzie said SA was “one step closer” to reintroducing F1 and reported positive discussions with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem about advancing support for the initiative.
“While negotiations with various role players, including F1 owners Liberty Media, continue behind the scenes, South Africans can rest assured that there will be a suitable home for the return of F1 — Kyalami,” Kyalami said on Thursday in a statement.
Funding a local F1 race has always been a sticking point, with the hosting fee demanded by organisers proving too expensive to attract corporate or government sponsorship.
While the hosting fee is not made public, it is thought to be about $35m, with an estimated R100m additionally required to upgrade Kyalami to give the circuit an F1 rating.
Staging F1 races can attract huge income from tourists spending money on accommodations, transportation, dining, shopping, and other entertainment activities.
According to a report by Applied Analysis, F1’s inaugural 2022 Miami Grand Prix brought in nearly $350m of economic activity to the surrounding area. Tourists spent $150m during the race week with an average of $1,940 a person — almost twice that of the typical tourist to the area.
According to a study by China Europe International Business School, Malaysia’s F1 host status contributed almost 500,000 more tourism arrivals in 2016, which translated to at least $380m in extra revenue generated for the country — more than six times the $58.1m it cost to stage the race.
I will deliver the Formula One dream to SA, says Gayton McKenzie
Hamilton working to bring F1 to SA and Rwanda
Jody Scheckter’s championship-winning Ferrari fetches R151m at auction
Confirmed: SA is not on 2024 F1 calendar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.