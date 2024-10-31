Early retirement risks loss of skills, warns Section 27
Treasury has approved R11bn package to encourage civil servants to retire early to reduce the wage bill and make way for younger talent
31 October 2024 - 12:21
The government’s plan to offer early retirement to public sector employees risks a flight of skills and will not free up enough funds to address the understaffing in health and education, civil society organisation Section 27 said on Thursday.
The National Treasury announced in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday that cabinet had approved a R11bn package to encourage early retirement among civil servants to reduce the wage bill and make way for younger talent...
