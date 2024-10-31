Defiant Zuma to fight ANC expulsion on Friday

Former president Jacob Zuma addresses supporters after an appearance at the arms deal corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg high court. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former ANC president Jacob Zuma will on Friday fight for his reinstatement as an ANC member after being expelled from the party in July.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation said on Thursday Zuma’s hearing by the ANC’s national disciplinary committee of appeals will be held virtually. Zuma had wanted a physical meeting.
“He has instructed his representative Tony Yengeni that the first order of business must be his application for a physical and public appeal process and a few other preliminary objections which need to be decided before the appeal on the merits. The [committee] will be chaired by Johnny de Lange and the charged member will be represented by Yengeni,” the foundation said.
The ANC has yet to comment on the statement.
Despite having established the MK party, which contributed significantly to the ANC losing its outright majority in May’s general elections, Zuma maintains he is still a member of the ANC.
He is charged with bringing the party into disrepute and for acting and collaborating with a political organisation other than an organisation in alliance with the ANC, in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the party.
He is also charged with having campaigned for the MK party.
Zuma has said his decision to campaign and lead an opposition political party is part of the continuing battle for the heart and soul of the ANC.
Zuma and his supporters reject the government of national unity and believe there may be a revolt against the decision at the ANC elective conference in 2027.
That would make it important for Zuma and his supporters to remain ANC members if they are to influence the outcome of the conference.
Disciplinary committee members including Faith Muthambi, Nocawe Mafu, Robinson Ramaite, Kerensa Millard and Vusi Pikoli voted in favour of Zuma’s expulsion.
The disciplinary committee had argued that Zuma’s misconduct was serious and his contribution to the liberation struggle could not detract from the decision to expel him.
