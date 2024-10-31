DA’s Helen Zille joins GNU clearing house task team
GNU clearing house sets up task team to deal with disagreements over Bela Act
31 October 2024 - 18:37
The government of national unity (GNU) clearing house, which aims to resolve policy disagreements within the 10-member coalition government, has established a separate multiparty team to deal with divisions over the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.
The task team comprises ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli, deputy minister of justice Andries Nel, Cornelius Mulder of Freedom Front Plus (FF+), Brett Herron from GOOD and DA federal council chair Helen Zille. The team has been tasked to report to the clearing house, which is headed by deputy president Paul Mashatile, within two weeks from Wednesday. ..
