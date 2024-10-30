Treasury concerned at delay in vital data from Census 2022
Stats SA yet to release data enabling the Treasury to update formulas used to determine funding
30 October 2024 - 18:27
The National Treasury has raised concerns about the delay in Stats SA’s release of vital data from Census 2022, which it requires to update the formulas used to determine funding for provinces and municipalities.
Census 2022 has been dogged by controversy: critics say it is riddled with anomalies and not fit for purpose, while Stats SA has staunchly defended the integrity of its work...
