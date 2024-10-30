Transnet relaxes procurement regime to speed up execution
30 October 2024 - 05:00
Transnet has relaxed its procurement regime in an effort to make the company more agile and responsive to urgent needs.
The shift allows the group to enter into long-term agreements with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and customers who can step in faster than if they went through traditional procurement routes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.