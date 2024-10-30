Tax revenue well below initial budget estimate
R22.3bn undershoot driven by fewer collections fuel levy, VAT and personal income tax, though corporate and dividend taxes were higher than expected
A R13.4bn undershoot on fuel levy collections forecast for the 2024/25 fiscal year relative to budget 2024 estimates, a R13bn undercollection in VAT revenue and R9.7bn lower personal income tax are the major contributions to a R22.3bn shortfall in tax revenue forecast for the year.
Specific excise duties were also R600m lower. Offsetting these declines are an estimated R11.7bn higher collection on corporate income tax, R3.4bn more from dividend taxes and R2.4bn more from other taxes. Whereas the budget forecast gross tax revenue of R1.863-trillion for 2024/25, the National Treasury has revised this down to R1.840-trillion...
