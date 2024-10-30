Regulation reform plan to draw private capital into state infrastructure projects
The build programme will be part of a broader package that the state hopes will boost growth
30 October 2024 - 15:39
The government is amending regulations to simplify private-public partnerships (PPPs), making the procurement process less complex to crowd in more private capital to state projects.
This forms part of wholesale reforms announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in his presentation of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday. ..
