National

NPA still ‘making a decision’, eight years after Life Esidimeni tragedy

NGO Section27 has asked the public prosecutor to expedite the prosecution proceedings and commit to regular updates to affected families

30 October 2024 - 10:39
by Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Family members at the Life Esidimeni arbitrations in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Family members at the Life Esidimeni arbitrations in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it takes the Life Esidimeni case seriously and is in the process of making a thorough, well-informed decision. 

The NPA made the comment after a memorandum of demand for justice and accountability for Life Esidimeni victims was handed to, and accepted by, director of public prosecutions (DPP) Sibongile Mzinyathi, at his Pretoria office on Wednesday. 

In the memorandum, NGO Section27, which is legally representing the families of the Life Esidimeni deceased, requested the DPP to expedite the prosecution proceedings, ensure comprehensive accountability and commit to regular updates to affected families.

Section 27 demanded the prosecution of former Gauteng health MEC Mahlangu and former director of mental healthcare Dr Makgabo Manamela. In July, the inquest into the deaths at Life Esidimeni found the two to have been negligent and responsible for the deaths of some of the psychiatric patients.

“Recognising that eight years have passed since the initial events and that families have endured excessive delays, we urge that charges be formalised and brought before the court without further delay,” read the memorandum.

The NPA said the Life Esidimeni case was a tragedy that had been referred to as “the greatest cause of human rights violations” by the state. 

“The NPA’s decision to refer the matter for inquest was exactly for the courts to assist with the determination of the cause of death of the victims and, most importantly, whether any criminality can be inferred on any party that was involved in the scandal.” 

It said it was critical that the decision taken was one that would ensure justice and closure for the families of the victims, and the public.      

“We want to assure the families as well as organisations representing the families of the victims, that the NPA takes this matter very seriously and we are in the process of making a thorough, well-informed decision. 

“It is important to note that the outcome of the inquest does not necessarily equate to a trial-ready case, as there may be additional criminal investigations that need to be conducted,” the NPA said. 

The NPA said Mzinyathi was prioritising the matter and a decision would be taken and communicated.

TimesLIVE 

MALEGAPURU MAKGOBA: Science and maths simplified: the legacy of William MacDonald Smith

Many South Africans are grateful and owe their careers, dignity and futures to his outstanding TV teachings on The Learning Channel
Opinion
1 month ago

Budget for Gauteng premier’s office cut 24%

Premier Panyaza Lesufi says reduction allows service delivery departments to access more resources
National
2 months ago

Eight years later — what does psychiatric care look like after Life Esidimeni?

Bhekisisa’s ‘Health Beat’ visits a community mental health organisation and talks to Section27, the Gauteng government and a counselling organisation ...
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Facilitation process for higher wages ends at ...
National / Labour
2.
Bring it on, Mupita tells Starlink
National
3.
Transnet relaxes procurement regime to speed up ...
National
4.
Labour court finds employers have a right to fire ...
National
5.
Leon Schreiber launches trusted tour operator ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.