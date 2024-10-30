Lower tax revenue has led to fiscal slippage, MTBPS shows
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says SA is determined to maintain a prudent, disciplined approach to ensure sustainable public finances
30 October 2024 - 13:53
Lower estimated tax revenue of R22.3bn for 2024/25 has increased the consolidated budget deficit, in a restrained medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), which keeps SA on its fiscal consolidation path.
“The fiscal strategy remains on course,” finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in the MTBPS, tabled in parliament on Wednesday afternoon. While there has been a slight slippage in the fiscal metrics, the Treasury insists that it is “determined to maintain a prudent, disciplined approach to ensure sustainable public finances”...
