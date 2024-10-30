Granting of electricity trading licence heralds integrated regional market
SA’s first import-export licence for electricity trading has been approved
30 October 2024 - 12:06
The approval of SA’s first import-export licence for electricity trading is an important milestone in creating an integrated regional competitive electricity market, said Ana Hajduka, CEO of the licensee Africa Greenco.
Africa GreenCo is the first private member of the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP), a co-operation of the national electricity companies in Southern Africa under the auspices of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc). The 12 members of SAPP have created a common power grid between their countries and a common market for electricity in the Sadc region...
