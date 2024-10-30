Gauteng crime scourge keeps me awake at night, says Lesufi
‘We are not doing good,’ premier says in giving his provincial cabinet 2/10 for attempts to fight the issue
30 October 2024 - 14:12
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has given the government of provincial unity (GPU) a pat on the back saying it has proven to be equal to the task of addressing the many socioeconomic challenges SA’s economic and financial hub is grappling with.
In a briefing in Midrand on Wednesday to reflect on the GPU’s first 100 days in office, Lesufi said more than 80% of the parties represented in the provincial legislature adopted the Gauteng Provincial Appropriation Bill on August 1, “amounting to R165bn”. ..
