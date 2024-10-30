Eskom to challenge Nersa’s approval of four trading licences
Decision by the regulator infringes on and breaches Nersa’s own rules, says Eskom
30 October 2024 - 22:04
Eskom announced on Wednesday night that it was going to challenge energy regulator Nersa’s Tuesday approval of four electricity trading licences.
This is after Nersa dismissed Eskom objection, raised during a public hearing on the matter in July...
