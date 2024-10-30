End of road for SOE bailouts, Godongwana says in MTBPS
No new allocation made for ailing state-owned entities in medium-term budget policy statement
30 October 2024 - 14:15
The Treasury has made no new allocations, either through direct fiscal allocations or state guarantees, to ailing state-owned entities (SOEs), reflecting finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s tough love approach to SOEs given the potential drag the entities have on growth.
The Treasury outlined this proposal on Wednesday during a presentation of Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.