Draft municipal coalition bill ‘seeks to silence opposition’
MK party says proposed legislation a ‘framework for manipulation’ designed to keep smaller parties out of power
30 October 2024 - 05:00
The government’s attempt to establish a framework for local government coalitions has encountered fierce opposition from the MK party, which said proposed legislation was an attempt to sideline smaller parties.
Besides seeking to provide greater stability to local government, the Municipal Structures Amendment Bill also seeks to introduce a 1% electoral threshold for parties or candidates to secure seats on a council. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.