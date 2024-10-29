Renewable energy industry shrugs off load-shedding respite
Removing unnecessary red tape to make SA more attractive for investors will accelerate the process, says Samantha Graham-Maré
29 October 2024 - 05:00
The SA renewable energy industry is growing rapidly despite the improved performance of Eskom’s generation fleet, which has enabled the utility to keep the lights on.
In the third quarter alone, energy regulator Nersa registered more than 2,000MW of projects for private sector off-takers. This brings the total new registrations for the year to date to 3,300MW and the total since last year, when registrations started after the government lifted the licensing threshold, to 8,700MW, of which 6,430 is already installed, according to Eskom...
