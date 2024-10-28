Numsa to appeal against labour court’s BMW judgment

Numsa members protest in the Johannesburg CBD in this file photo. Picture: KABELO MOFOKENG
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has instructed its legal representatives to apply for leave to appeal against a labour court judgment that dismissed the union’s bid to interdict BMW from proceeding with a disciplinary process against its employees, the union said on Monday.
The company had begun disciplinary processes against 224 of the 500 workers who were being charged for fraudulent medical aid claims made against BMW’s Employee Medical Aid Society (Bemas).While the disciplinary proceedings were continuing, Numsa applied to the labour court to stop the process.
The court dismissed Numsa’s application on October 10 and provided reasons for its order on October 18.
“Truth be told, this is an application that never should have been brought, especially not by a long-standing and experienced trade union such as [Numsa],” acting judge Sean Snyman said.
He said Numsa was asking the court to micromanage internal disciplinary proceedings of an individual employer while such proceedings were still ongoing. Snyman said Numsa did this despite a plethora of authorities indicating that such intervention was not appropriate and should be discouraged.
In a statement on Monday, Numsa said the judgment was yet another in a series of judgments that were in direct conflict with labour appeal court authorities by incorrectly stating that the labour court did not have jurisdiction over disciplinary matters.
“It has undermined those same authorities through the back door, by way of blocking deserving cases from being adjudicated on the premise that there are no ‘exceptional circumstances’ warranting the court’s intervention.
“At least 500 workers may be dismissed because of an unfair disciplinary process,” the union said.
Numsa said its application had had a positive result in that BMW had been compelled to provide essential information that allowed it to defend its affected members in the disciplinary proceedings.
“The labour court’s judgment cannot go unchallenged in that it contains fundamental errors and it is setting a most unfortunate precedent giving employers a free hand to act in the most procedurally unfair manner imaginable.
“As such, Numsa has instructed its legal representatives to proceed with the necessary application for leave to appeal.”
Numsa to appeal against labour court’s BMW judgment
Union wants to appeal against judgment that dismissed its bid to interdict BMW from proceeding with a disciplinary process
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has instructed its legal representatives to apply for leave to appeal against a labour court judgment that dismissed the union’s bid to interdict BMW from proceeding with a disciplinary process against its employees, the union said on Monday.
The company had begun disciplinary processes against 224 of the 500 workers who were being charged for fraudulent medical aid claims made against BMW’s Employee Medical Aid Society (Bemas). While the disciplinary proceedings were continuing, Numsa applied to the labour court to stop the process.
The court dismissed Numsa’s application on October 10 and provided reasons for its order on October 18.
“Truth be told, this is an application that never should have been brought, especially not by a long-standing and experienced trade union such as [Numsa],” acting judge Sean Snyman said.
He said Numsa was asking the court to micromanage internal disciplinary proceedings of an individual employer while such proceedings were still ongoing. Snyman said Numsa did this despite a plethora of authorities indicating that such intervention was not appropriate and should be discouraged.
In a statement on Monday, Numsa said the judgment was yet another in a series of judgments that were in direct conflict with labour appeal court authorities by incorrectly stating that the labour court did not have jurisdiction over disciplinary matters.
“It has undermined those same authorities through the back door, by way of blocking deserving cases from being adjudicated on the premise that there are no ‘exceptional circumstances’ warranting the court’s intervention.
“At least 500 workers may be dismissed because of an unfair disciplinary process,” the union said.
Numsa said its application had had a positive result in that BMW had been compelled to provide essential information that allowed it to defend its affected members in the disciplinary proceedings.
“The labour court’s judgment cannot go unchallenged in that it contains fundamental errors and it is setting a most unfortunate precedent giving employers a free hand to act in the most procedurally unfair manner imaginable.
“As such, Numsa has instructed its legal representatives to proceed with the necessary application for leave to appeal.”
TimesLIVE
LUYOLO MKENTANE: Stockholm syndrome keeps SACP in the alliance
Numsa demands 15% wage hike from arms manufacturer Denel
Police probe alleged fraud at BMW’s medical aid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Louis Liebenberg and wife abandon bail in first court appearance
Police probe alleged fraud at BMW’s medical aid
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.