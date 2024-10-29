Electricity minister explores US options for modular nuclear reactors
Indications are that the government may consider one SMR, along with two conventional units
29 October 2024 - 10:41
Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa inspected the facilities of X-energy, the US developer of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) during a visit to the US last week to assess its capabilities, his office confirmed.
This visit comes amid the government’s plans to procure 2,500MW of new nuclear generation capacity. This is significantly larger than Koeberg, Africa’s only nuclear power plant, which has two units with a generation capacity of 920MW each...
