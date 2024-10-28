SA and Ukraine visa waiver on hold ‘for more consultations’
28 October 2024 - 05:00
UPDATED 28 October 2024 - 19:25
The visa waiver agreement between SA and Ukraine to allow for ease of travel for diplomats and government officials between the two countries has been deferred to allow for more consultations.
This contradicts what was announced by home affairs minister Leon Schreiber, in yet another public quarrel between two cabinet ministers in the government of national unity (GNU). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.