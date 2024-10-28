Leon Schreiber launches trusted tour operator scheme
The plan is aimed at facilitating the flow of Chinese and Indian tourists to SA
28 October 2024 - 19:59
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber gazetted a trusted tour operator scheme on Monday and invited domestic, Chinese and Indian tour operators to submit expressions of interest to participate in it.
The aim is to overcome challenges about processing group visa applications from these countries, capacity constraints at foreign missions, and language barriers. ..
