Exclusivity clause in Saru deal frustrates rugby unions
Ackerley Sports Group to meet seven dissenting unions in bid to get their buy-in
28 October 2024 - 05:44
An exclusivity clause entered into between the SA Rugby Union (Saru) and the suitor for its commercial rights, Ackerley Sports Group (ASG) — and especially the commissions that would flow from the proposed deal — will be a sticking point when the private equity firm meets dissenting unions ahead of a vote on the deal in December.
Business Day understands that the dissenting unions, including the Blue Bulls, Sharks and Boland, will stick to their guns in opposition to the proposed deal, and are keen to put forward a counterproposal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.