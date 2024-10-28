Cape Town port delays add to export costs
Recent improvements in performance came too late to assist the apple and pear sector
28 October 2024 - 10:54
The Western Cape provincial government is concerned about the “worryingly slow pace” at which the Cape Town port management is implementing its terminal turnaround strategy.
This is despite recent improvements in ship turnaround times at the port, which came too late to assist the apple and pear industry during the peak winter export season. ..
