Bring it on, Mupita tells Starlink
MTN CEO says foreign satellite internet providers are not a panacea to digital exclusion in SA
28 October 2024 - 05:00
MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita says the company will welcome competition from Starlink and other satellite internet providers — so long as they comply with SA law.
Mupita also welcomed the concept of a secondary spectrum market, in which spectrum could be traded like any other commodity, saying the high cost of licensing forced the local telecom giant to pass on costs to consumers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.