Upstart Podemos party reshapes opposition as Frelimo sweeps to victory in Mozambique
Despite a dominant win by Frelimo, new force Podemos has secured a vibrant second place in Mozambique
27 October 2024 - 18:31
After 15 days of rising tensions that followed polling day of Mozambique’s general elections, the electoral commission confirmed what had already been written on the wall — a resounding victory for the governing party Frelimo and its presidential candidate Daniel Chapo.
But perhaps more significantly for the future of the country’s politics, Venâncio Mondlane and his upstart party Podemos came from nowhere to secure second place, reshaping the opposition for the first time in Mozambique’s democratic history. ..
