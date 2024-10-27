Labour court finds employers have a right to fire ‘loan sharks’
27 October 2024 - 17:27
SA employers have a right to dismiss employees who engage in loaning money to fellow employees, the labour court in Johannesburg has found, setting the cat among pigeons in what has become a regular occurrence in many workplaces around the country.
The court upheld the decision by the Free State National Botanical Gardens to dismiss one of its senior employees after it found him guilty of engaging in an unlawful moneylending scheme at work. A forensic investigation by Mazars found the employee was involved in loaning money to other employees at interest rates of 50%...
