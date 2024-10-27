The SA Weather Service has warned of severe weather conditions in most parts of the country. Picture: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe weather warnings for several parts of the country, with wet conditions expected.
It issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms with hail, heavy downpours and strong to damaging winds in parts of Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, which it said would be experienced on Sunday and Monday.
Localised damage to settlements and infrastructure, property and vehicles could be experienced due to hail and damaging winds, it said.
The weather service warned of localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours.
In the Western Cape, the weather service has issued orange level six and yellow level four warnings for disruptive rain, which could lead to localised flooding. The SAWS warned of possible mudslides and rockfalls in susceptible areas.
Brace for storms and flooding, weather service warns
In the Eastern Cape, a yellow level two warning for disruptive rain has been issued. According to the SAWS, there is a possibility of short-term disruption of essential services.
Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal said they were on high alert to respond to any emergencies after severe weather warnings.
The SAWS warned of severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, which could lead to localised flooding and damage to property and infrastructure in the province.
In a statement, KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and protect their property.
Residents should avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges, secure any loose items that could be blown away by the wind and stay indoors during the storm if possible, he said.
TimesLIVE
