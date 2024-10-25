Health committee to go ahead with processing tobacco bill
This is despite concerns that Nedlac was not properly consulted on it
25 October 2024 - 13:56
Parliament’s health portfolio committee is to proceed with the processing of the controversial Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill.
The decision taken at a committee meeting Friday. ..
