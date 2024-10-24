SA should not collaborate with Israeli universities, says Blade Nzimande
The minister says he was not aware of any of the entities falling under his department working with Israel
24 October 2024 - 09:18
SA should terminate all relationships with Israeli universities and colleges, science, technology and innovation minister Blade Nzimande said in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
During a question-and-answer session with MPs, the minister was asked by EFF MP Nazier Paulsen whether SA should not adopt a law banning all relations with Israel, noting that boycotts, sanctions and disinvestment had assisted in the fight against apartheid SA. ..
