PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 1

Whitfield interviews ‘Jack Reacher’ author Lee Child

24 October 2024 - 09:27
by Bruce Whitfield
Picture: SUPPLIED

Why did Lee Child, one of the most commercially successful authors in the world with more than $1bn in sales to his name, contemplate killing Jack Reacher, the character he created after being fired from his job in television nearly 30 years ago?

Lee is the first guest on The Art of Deciding with Bruce Whitfield, a six-part series that interrogates how high-profile, influential people make their biggest decisions, what they do when they get them wrong and how they recover.

One popular online statistic suggests we make 35,000 decisions every day. Find out what makes Lee Child so successful and how you can benefit from his experience.

BusinessLIVE will publish new episodes on Thursdays. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or listen here:

Introducing ‘The Art of Deciding’: a new podcast by Bruce Whitfield

The veteran broadcaster has released a new podcast — listen weekly on BusinessLIVE
National
21 hours ago

PODCAST | Telkom’s strategy to grow venture capital portfolio

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tshepo Phetla, head of business development at Telkom
Companies
18 hours ago

PODCAST: SA must push agricultural exports within Brics

Rising geopolitical tensions have introduced new risks, leading to an increased need for the country to diversify its export agricultural markets
News & Fox
3 days ago
