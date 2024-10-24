‘Necessary delays’ in Zizi Kodwa’s corruption case

Jehan Mackay and former minister of sports, recreation, arts & culture Zizi Kodwa appear at the specialised commercial crime court in Palm Ridge magistrate's court on corruption charges. Picture: THULANI MBELE
The director of public prosecutions is yet to decide on an application by former MP Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused, business person Jehan Mackay, to have their corruption charge withdrawn.
The duo made a brief appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Thursday morning, when their case was postponed to November 1. They are on bail of R30,000 each.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the delays were necessary because of the extensive work that needed to be done.
The matter has been postponed because the decision from the DPP [director of public prosecutions] is still not ready
Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA spokesperson
“The matter has been postponed because the decision from the DPP [director of public prosecutions] is still not ready. The DPP is still applying its mind and requires more time to do the extensive work when one makes representations and it reaches the office of the DPP.
“The person who is dealing with the representations would be in contact with the evidence contained in the docket for the first time and would also require a report from the prosecutor that decided to prosecute. So it also involves a lot of consultations, including the investigation officer as well as the complainants. Hence you see the unfortunate delays. But they are also necessary delays,” Mjonondwane said.
The state alleges Kodwa received R1.68m from Mackay, including payments for stays in seaside villas in an upmarket area of Cape Town between April 2015 and February 2016. This was allegedly in exchange for an IT software tender.
