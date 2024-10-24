National dialogue scheduled for 2025
24 October 2024 - 19:16
The inaugural meeting for preparations for the national dialogue, endorsed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a mechanism to chart the way forward for SA’s future, has been scheduled for December 16.
A special cabinet meeting was scheduled for next week when members of the executive were expected to be briefed on the dialogue, expected to be held in 2025, deputy president Paul Mashatile said. ..
