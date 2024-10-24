MPs slam Sassa’s litany of fraud and corruption cases
24 October 2024 - 18:45
The department of social development will this year finalise the establishment of an inspectorate for social assistance to investigate fraud and corruption in the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa), social development minister Sisisi Tolashe says.
Sassa distributes a range of grants to about 28-million beneficiaries at a cost of R266bn this fiscal year...
