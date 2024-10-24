Leaders of Rustenburg municipality close ranks over graft claims
The municipal manager is alleged not to have taken action against a junior official, who entered into a deal with a developer outside his delegated mandate
24 October 2024 - 08:24
UPDATED 24 October 2024 - 08:49
The speaker of the Rustenburg Local Municipality (RLM), Lebogang Pule, is allegedly sitting on a request made to her by the executive mayor, Sheila Mabale-Huma, to call for a special council meeting to discuss serious allegations levelled against its municipal manager.
Mabale-Huma wrote to Pule on October 17, asking her to call for a council meeting to consider the serious allegations made against municipal manager Ashmar Khuduge...
