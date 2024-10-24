National

Hospitality industry gives thumbs up for eThekwini’s R5.4m safety plan

Funds allocated for enhanced safety and security as well as festive season traffic management

24 October 2024 - 14:13
by LWAZI HLANGU
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The eThekwini municipality has allocated R5.4m for a festive season safety plan. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
The eThekwini municipality has allocated R5.4m for a festive season safety plan. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Hospitality bodies have welcomed eThekwini municipality’s allocation of R5.4m to ensure the safety of tourists during the festive period.

The municipality’s executive committee said it would reprioritise funds from the beachfront management office for safety interventions. “The interventions form part of a broader festive season management plan which is co-ordinated by the parks, recreation and culture unit,” said municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.

Sisilana said the beachfront management office falls under the office of the deputy city manager responsible for economic development and planning. She said the budget allocations included:

  • R750,000 for a dedicated crane truck to manage the traffic management plan before, during and after the busy festive season period;
  • R750,000 for ablution services at the drive-in site park and ride holding area;
  • R300,000 for a 24-hour ambulance and tow truck services for the central beachfront — ambulances will be based on the promenade to respond to surf rescues and provide an emergency response and will support metro police, law enforcement and aquatic safety.
  • R200,000 for repairs and maintenance of beachfront manholes and paving;
  • R200,000 plumber and shower maintenance before and during the festive season; and
  • R2m on security for the park and ride buses and at the park and ride holding area.

The decision has been welcomed by the Umhlanga Tourism Association (UTA) and Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa).

Fedhasa East Coast GM Jaya Naidoo said: “This is extremely positive news for Durban’s tourism and hospitality sector. The city’s proactive approach demonstrates exceptional foresight, setting it apart from other destinations.”

UTA chair Duncan Heafield said: “We welcome the immediate relief the executive has pledged towards the upgrade of the services along the beach areas. You only hope that these are implemented as soon as possible ahead of the festive season.”

Naidoo said the pledge indicated the city’s commitment  to restoring Durban to its “rightful place”.

He said improved safety would be a value offering to tourists, particularly from the economic hub of Johannesburg.

“We offer the perfect quartet: proximity to Johannesburg, beautiful weather, excellent hospitality and attractive rates. These factors, combined with our extensive selection of accessible beaches, gives Durban the competitive edge and an ideal choice for domestic and international tourists.”

Heafield added that the allocated amount would go a long way in covering its purpose “in the interim”, even though the industry had requested more money.

“I believe the original assessed requirement was over R10m. If the plumbing services are justified then we welcome it, otherwise they should be used more effectively,” he said. “We desperately need to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our visitors in season.”

TimesLIVE

Reappointment of EFF’s Mvubu to eThekwini portfolio draws mixed response

Bhekithemba Mvubu returns to head metro’s human settlements, engineering and transport portfolio after being removed from post
National
22 hours ago

Severe weather alerts issued for Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KZN

SA Weather Service urges residents to stay indoors and avoid crossing flood paths
National
3 days ago

Ethekwini’s credit rating takes a hit

Investment report tabled at council meeting notes that intervention has worsened the city’s creditworthiness
National
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Revitalising SA’s cities central to GNU success

Wobbly metros and municipalities have been a sharp fault line in attempts by business and government to grow the economy
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hawks arrest diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg and ...
National
2.
Business leaders hail KZN’s tough response to ...
National
3.
Police probe alleged fraud at BMW’s medical aid
National
4.
Bonus and remote work saga rocks Technology ...
National
5.
Cape Town fuel shortage exposes refining sector’s ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.