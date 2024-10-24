DBSA denies signing agreement with sanctioned Russian bank
24 October 2024 - 20:11
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has denied signing agreements with its Russian counterpart, VEB.RF — which is under US sanctions — regarding the opening of credit lines in national currencies.
In a statement released on Thursday, the DBSA said its chair, Ebrahim Rasool, and CEO Boitumelo Mosako took part in an annual meeting of banks to discuss co-ordination during the Brics summit this week, but that “no credit line was signed” with the Russian state development bank. ..
