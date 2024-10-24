Cyril Ramaphosa urges deepening of economic and financial ties within Brics
The group must ‘enhance beneficiation of mineral endowments of Brics countries closest to source’, Ramaphosa said
24 October 2024 - 07:59
President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged Brics countries to deepen financial and economic co-operation, as the group of emerging nations meets in Russia to pursue its aim of reshaping the global order towards multipolarity.
During the opening plenary session of the Brics summit in Kazan on Wednesday, Ramaphosa also called for recalibration of trade rules to enable industrialisation, reform of the World Trade Organisation and intensified co-operation “among Brics members by launching common development programmes in the fields of exports, industrial co-operation and technology exchange”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.