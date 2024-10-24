Civil society groups defend controversial copyright bill
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the bill to the Constitutional Court
Civil society organisations supporting the Copyright Amendment Bill, which President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent to the Constitutional Court, are hopeful the court will find it complies with the constitution and allow the president to sign the bill into law.
Represented by umbrella copyright advocacy group ReCreate SA, the organisations are strongly in favour of the free-use provisions in the bill. However, an expert on SA copyright law and author of a textbook on the subject, Stellenbosch University emeritus professor of intellectual property law Owen Dean, says these provisions contravene the constitution. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.