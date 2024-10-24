Bonus and remote work saga rocks Technology Innovation Agency
TIA top brass decided to hike the qualification ratings for the bonus scheme to ensure a bigger pie for themselves and other employees
24 October 2024 - 05:00
The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), an entity of the department of science and innovation (DSI), is caught up in a performance bonus scandal, which saw its top brass, including its acting CEO, award themselves bonuses to the exclusion of scores of workers who qualified for the scheme.
Business Day understands that about 60 workers who qualified for the scheme were intentionally excluded from the performance bonuses that were paid in December 2023...
