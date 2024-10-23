Reappointment of EFF’s Mvubu to eThekwini portfolio draws mixed response

EFF caucus leader Bhekithemba Mvubu has been reappointed to head the human settlements, engineering and transport portfolio at the eThekwini metro. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Parties in eThekwini council have expressed mixed reactions to the reappointment of the EFF’s Bhekithemba Mvubu as head of the city’s human settlements, engineering and transport MMC portfolio.
Mvubu was appointed with the backing of the ANC and the IFP during Tuesday’s meeting of the city’s executive committee at the Durban City Hall.
He headed the portfolio from February 2023, succeeding former deputy mayor Philani Mavundla, before being recalled earlier this year.
The EFF welcomed Mvubu’s reappointment saying his removal was “unjust”, adding that the city had started to see signs of stability in the portfolio during Mvubu’s year-long tenure.
“Under his guidance, tangible progress was made in tackling pressing issues that directly affect the lives of citizens. His proactive approach demonstrated a commitment to serving the community and his return signifies a renewed promise of effective governance,” the party said in a statement.
“The EFF is committed to addressing the ongoing water cuts that have disrupted daily life, ensuring waste collection is efficient and equitable, especially in historically marginalised black communities, and prioritising the urgent repair of ageing infrastructure that threatens the wellbeing of citizens.”
But DA caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said Mvubu’s “poor performance led to last year’s poor state of readiness to welcome tourists during the festive season due to the collapse of infrastructure, resulting in many beaches in the city being closed and a loss in tourism revenue.
“It is absurd he is being appointed at the time the municipality needs to be salvaged so we are able to welcome tourists for the festive season.”
The ANC and IFP’s backing Mvubu’s reappointment showed they had no interest in the city or residents, Mthethwa said.
“This is the same ANC which released a statement after he was recalled and referred to him as ‘clueless and out of [his] depth’,” he said.
“These parties have made it clear they have no intention to better the lives and state of our city. They continue to give each other power and line the pockets of a select few at the expense of ratepayers.”
ActionSA caucus leader and provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the DA had failed to appoint a chair for the committee when it entered an agreement to govern the city.
“It is hypocritical of the DA to claim Mvubu was recalled for underperformance,” Mncwango said. “Their refusal to agree on who should chair the portfolio is proof their focus has never been on service delivery but on their relentless hunger for power. This fight for positions left the portfolio leaderless since June, causing the city’s infrastructure to further deteriorate.
“While the DA may now point fingers at other parties for Mvubu’s appointment, the truth is they have only themselves to blame for the delays and failures that have affected the people of eThekwini,” he added.
Mncwango said Mvubu’s reappointment would bring accountability to the management of the portfolio.
“For months this critical portfolio has lacked leadership, leaving key services in limbo,” he said. “We believe the recent rush to appoint a chairperson in this portfolio was prompted by the disasters that have occurred in parts of eThekwini due to the heavy rain over the past few days.”
Mlondi Mkhize, the ANC’s eThekwini spokesperson, said backing Mvubu was a decision taken by its provincial executive committee and the party would provide details on Thursday.
Reappointment of EFF’s Mvubu to eThekwini portfolio draws mixed response
Bhekithemba Mvubu returns to head metro’s human settlements, engineering and transport portfolio after being removed from post
Parties in eThekwini council have expressed mixed reactions to the reappointment of the EFF’s Bhekithemba Mvubu as head of the city’s human settlements, engineering and transport MMC portfolio.
Mvubu was appointed with the backing of the ANC and the IFP during Tuesday’s meeting of the city’s executive committee at the Durban City Hall.
He headed the portfolio from February 2023, succeeding former deputy mayor Philani Mavundla, before being recalled earlier this year.
The EFF welcomed Mvubu’s reappointment saying his removal was “unjust”, adding that the city had started to see signs of stability in the portfolio during Mvubu’s year-long tenure.
“Under his guidance, tangible progress was made in tackling pressing issues that directly affect the lives of citizens. His proactive approach demonstrated a commitment to serving the community and his return signifies a renewed promise of effective governance,” the party said in a statement.
“The EFF is committed to addressing the ongoing water cuts that have disrupted daily life, ensuring waste collection is efficient and equitable, especially in historically marginalised black communities, and prioritising the urgent repair of ageing infrastructure that threatens the wellbeing of citizens.”
But DA caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said Mvubu’s “poor performance led to last year’s poor state of readiness to welcome tourists during the festive season due to the collapse of infrastructure, resulting in many beaches in the city being closed and a loss in tourism revenue.
“It is absurd he is being appointed at the time the municipality needs to be salvaged so we are able to welcome tourists for the festive season.”
The ANC and IFP’s backing Mvubu’s reappointment showed they had no interest in the city or residents, Mthethwa said.
“This is the same ANC which released a statement after he was recalled and referred to him as ‘clueless and out of [his] depth’,” he said.
“These parties have made it clear they have no intention to better the lives and state of our city. They continue to give each other power and line the pockets of a select few at the expense of ratepayers.”
ActionSA caucus leader and provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the DA had failed to appoint a chair for the committee when it entered an agreement to govern the city.
“It is hypocritical of the DA to claim Mvubu was recalled for underperformance,” Mncwango said. “Their refusal to agree on who should chair the portfolio is proof their focus has never been on service delivery but on their relentless hunger for power. This fight for positions left the portfolio leaderless since June, causing the city’s infrastructure to further deteriorate.
“While the DA may now point fingers at other parties for Mvubu’s appointment, the truth is they have only themselves to blame for the delays and failures that have affected the people of eThekwini,” he added.
Mncwango said Mvubu’s reappointment would bring accountability to the management of the portfolio.
“For months this critical portfolio has lacked leadership, leaving key services in limbo,” he said. “We believe the recent rush to appoint a chairperson in this portfolio was prompted by the disasters that have occurred in parts of eThekwini due to the heavy rain over the past few days.”
Mlondi Mkhize, the ANC’s eThekwini spokesperson, said backing Mvubu was a decision taken by its provincial executive committee and the party would provide details on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EFF flags R52m spent on deporting illegal immigrants in five months
EDITORIAL: Who will take the rap for Gwamanda blunder?
Joburg mayor to meet embattled Kabelo Gwamanda
Parties ask Joburg mayor to remove Kabelo Gwamanda as MMC
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.