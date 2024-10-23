National

Introducing ‘The Art of Deciding’: a new podcast by Bruce Whitfield

The veteran broadcaster has released a new podcast — listen weekly on BusinessLIVE

23 October 2024 - 12:11
by BusinessLIVE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bruce Whitfield is launching a new podcast. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bruce Whitfield is launching a new podcast. Picture: SUPPLIED

The internet says we make more than 35,000 decisions a day —some big, some small — but how many of us truly understand how we make them? And how can we get better at it?

In Bruce Whitfield’s new podcast, The Art of Deciding, he sits down with people whose choices have far-reaching consequences to reveal a little about how they make them.

  • What have been their most crucial decisions?
  • Do they rely on gut instinct or cold hard data? 
  • How do they handle a wrong call?

From CEOs to political leaders and renowned authors, Bruce asks them to lift the curtain on the most important decisions of their lives. These insights, in turn, could help us all perfect our own art of deciding.

BusinessLIVE will publish the series weekly from Thursday 24 October.

Join us as we partner with the veteran broadcaster as he explores the science, strategy and gut feel behind making better decisions.

The podcasts will also be available here

PODCAST: The case for partnerships between corporates and small business

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Laurian Venter, co-founder and sales director at OneDayOnly.co.za
Companies
1 day ago

Medical influencers come with serious side-effects

Medical and other health ‘influencers’ are revolutionising the way people access medical and health information
Life
2 days ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Seven lessons from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger

The Berkshire Hathaway double act fundamentally influenced our understanding of money, wealth creation — and relationships
Opinion
10 months ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: ‘We are a land of winners, led by thieving dunces’

I wish that was my headline, but it’s not. It’s a frustration expressed by tech guru Herman Singh ahead of South Africa’s record-breaking fourth ...
Opinion
11 months ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Pick n Pay hires pensioner as CEO

Sean Summers — the CEO who once led the retailer to the top of the pile, is back, in a desperate bid to save the former blue chip company
Money & Investing
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SAA optimistic it can resolve impasse after ...
National
2.
Police probe alleged fraud at BMW’s medical aid
National
3.
Ramaphosa tells Putin Russia is valued ally and ...
National
4.
Capital funding shortfall rocks Prasa, Transnet ...
National
5.
Cape Town fuel shortage exposes refining sector’s ...
National

Related Articles

PODCAST: SA must push agricultural exports within Brics

News & Fox

PODCAST: The case for partnerships between corporates and small business

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.