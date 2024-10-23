Bruce Whitfield is launching a new podcast. Picture: SUPPLIED
The internet says we make more than 35,000 decisions a day —some big, some small — but how many of us truly understand how we make them? And how can we get better at it?
In Bruce Whitfield’s new podcast, The Art of Deciding, he sits down with people whose choices have far-reaching consequences to reveal a little about how they make them.
What have been their most crucial decisions?
Do they rely on gut instinct or cold hard data?
How do they handle a wrong call?
From CEOs to political leaders and renowned authors, Bruce asks them to lift the curtain on the most important decisions of their lives. These insights, in turn, could help us all perfect our own art of deciding.
BusinessLIVE will publish the series weekly from Thursday 24 October.
Join us as we partner with the veteran broadcaster as he explores the science, strategy and gut feel behind making better decisions.
Introducing ‘The Art of Deciding’: a new podcast by Bruce Whitfield
The veteran broadcaster has released a new podcast — listen weekly on BusinessLIVE
The podcasts will also be available here.
