Sars raids diesel black market on suspicion of paraffin dilution
Samples taken from Meyerton facility of Alliance Fuel test positive for the adulteration of diesel
22 October 2024 - 05:00
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is confident that it has identified a major player in the multibillion-rand illegal diesel blending market, having shut down two depots in Limpopo and Gauteng where it suspects paraffin is being mixed with diesel on an industrial scale.
The two facilities, in Meyerton and Louis Trichardt, are owned by an entity called Alliance Fuel, which the tax agency says is the brainchild of business person Walter Gilfillan...
