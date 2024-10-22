Ramaphosa tells Putin Russia is valued ally and friend to SA
President briefs friends at Brics on GNU
22 October 2024 - 13:03
UPDATED 22 October 2024 - 19:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sought to drum up support for his government of national unity from Brics countries, telling Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that the executive changes were meant to unite and stabilise the country.
Ramaphosa and Putin held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Brics summit of emerging powers in Kazan, Russia. At the meeting, the president described Russia as a “valuable ally and friend” that had supported SA since apartheid. ..
