Prasa, Transnet and SAA on road to recovery, says minister
22 October 2024 - 14:24
Transport minister Barbara Creecy has patted herself on the back, saying since her appointment into the crucial portfolio, she has begun several processes to ensure the department’s entities fulfil their core mandates and are able to account for their expenditure.
The entities include rail operator the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa), ports operator Transnet, state-owned airline SAA and the Road Accident Fund. ..
