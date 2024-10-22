Police probe alleged fraud at BMW’s medical aid
Disciplinary steps taken against 25% of Rosslyn workforce on suspicion they defrauded the group’s scheme
22 October 2024 - 18:02
Car manufacturer BMW says it has taken steps to ensure that production at its key Rosslyn plant in Pretoria is not affected by disciplinary steps it has taken against 25% of its workforce on suspicion they defrauded the group’s medical aid scheme, in a matter that has attracted the attention of law enforcement.
The German company has taken disciplinary action against more than 500 employees at its SA crown jewel after they were found with their hands in the cookie jar. The Rosslyn plant, which has produced nearly 2-million cars since being established, has about 2,000 workers...
