National

Kabelo Gwamanda put on special leave

Joburg mayor Dada Morero acts after meeting with his MMC for community development

22 October 2024 - 15:27
by Kgothatso Madisa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda at the Protea police station, where he was arrested on Friday. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Former mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda at the Protea police station, where he was arrested on Friday. Picture: SUPPLIED.

City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has placed his MMC for community development, Kabelo Gwamanda, on special leave with immediate effect. 

On Tuesday, Morero wrote to Gwamanda informing him of the decision to relieve him of his duties because of his arrest.

This comes after it was reported that Gwamanda was arrested on Friday over allegations of fraud. The 39-year-old former Johannesburg mayor was arrested in connection with an alleged funeral policy scam that he ran in Soweto in 2011 and 2012. He has since been released on bail.

The decision by Morero to place Gwamanda on special leave comes after the pair held a meeting on Tuesday morning. TimesLIVE understands Morero wrote to Gwamanda after their meeting, telling him that he had decided to relieve Gwamanda of his duties.

Morero would appoint an acting MMC to ensure service delivery was not hampered, insiders said.

Morero said on Monday Gwamanda’s arrest required urgent action from him.

“The developments deserve to be handled with a sense of urgency on behalf of the residents of the city to ensure it does not impact on service delivery. I wish to confirm that as a first step I am meeting ... Gwamanda tomorrow [Tuesday] to receive his official report,” Morero said on Monday.

EDITORIAL: Who will take the rap for Gwamanda blunder?

Former mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has been arrested on fraud charges
Opinion
10 hours ago

The Sunday Times reported a warrant of arrest on Gwamanda states that he was arrested after a victim of his alleged scam opened a case with Protea Glen police. 

Gwamanda is alleged to have conned unsuspecting Soweto residents in a scheme in which they made monthly payments for funeral insurance. A Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) investigation in 2023 showed that Gwamanda, an Al Jama-ah councillor, operated the illegal business in 2012 then disappeared when his clients came looking for their money.

The victim, who opened the case against Gwamanda in January, told the police she took out a funeral policy with Gwamanda’s company, Ithemba Lama Afrika, which was based in Soweto. However, when she tried to visit the offices later, she found that the company had moved. 

“She did her own investigation and found other victims. She was told that the two directors had committed suicide after failing to pay money back to investors,” reads the police report. “Investors were under the impression that both directors had died, only to see one suspect appearing on TV as the mayor of Johannesburg.”

TimesLIVE

Corruption survey finds SA is ‘flawed democracy’

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranked SA 72nd out of 180 nations, with a score of 41 — below the global average of 43
National
6 hours ago

SIU will probe possible corruption in SABC’s hosting of The New Age events

The state capture commission found now-defunct The New Age newspaper was a conduit of state capture for the Gupta family
National
5 hours ago

Strengthening bite of ANC’s watchdog to top agenda of NEC meeting

Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says NEC will meet this weekend for a diagnostic report on party integrity
Politics
1 day ago

Awaiting-trial suspect in Investec fraud case dies in hospital

Nishani Singh and her brother were awaiting trial for allegedly defrauding Investec Bank of more than R175m in loans
National
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Reserve Bank seizes millions belonging to former ...
National
2.
Sars raids diesel black market on suspicion of ...
National
3.
Contamination risk adds to Gauteng’s water woes
National
4.
Reserve Bank backs off on Steinhoff — for now
National
5.
Airlines face challenges ahead of SA peak season
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.