Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin to meet before Brics summit
The two leaders are set to exchange views on various international and regional issues
22 October 2024 - 13:03
Strengthening relations between Pretoria and Moscow and explaining the priorities of SA’s new unity government (GNU), top the agenda of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin’s bilateral meeting on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa and Putin are also set to exchange views on various international and regional issues ahead of the start of the Brics summit in Kazan, where leaders of 32 countries, as well as top officials of regional organisations and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, will attend the three-day summit, starting Tuesday...
