Contamination risk adds to Gauteng’s water woes
21 October 2024 - 11:59
Gauteng is grappling with significant water challenges, as residents in Tshwane and Johannesburg confront the mounting pressures on the province’s water supply.
The No Drop report says physical water losses — that account for 33% — can be attributed to widespread leaks, illegal water connections and unregulated water use. Municipalities have been urged to enforce bylaws, repair leaks, and combat illegal activities that worsen the pressure on the system...
