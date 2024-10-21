National

WATCH: Can medical specialists’ legal action reverse NHI?

21 October 2024 - 20:55
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
The SA Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF) has started legal action against the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act. It filed its application in the high court in Pretoria earlier this month and asked the court to review and set aside the president’s decision to sign the NHI Bill into law, and declare it invalid. Business Day TV spoke to SAPPF CEO Simon Strachan for more detail.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.