Joburg mayor to meet embattled Kabelo Gwamanda
Dada Morero to meet fraud accused, whose circumstances ‘meet requirements for the step-aside rule’
21 October 2024 - 20:20
Joburg mayor Dada Morero is set to meet his embattled predecessor and community development MMC Kabelo Gwamanda on Tuesday after his recent arrest on fraud charges.
“The developments deserve to be handled with a sense of urgency on behalf of the residents of the city to ensure it does not impact on service delivery. I wish to confirm that as a first step I am meeting ... Gwamanda tomorrow to receive his official report,” Morero said on Monday...
