Industry pushes back against proposed hikes in port tariffs
TNPA application will hurt the industry and the economy, says freight forwarders association
21 October 2024 - 05:00
UPDATED 21 October 2024 - 08:03
The Southern African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF), whose members manage more than 80% of SA’s international trade, said the tariff application by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) for the next three years would not only hurt the industry but the economy as well.
The TNPA has asked the Ports Regulator of SA for a tariff increase of 7.9% in the 2025/26 financial year, 18.61% the following year and 2.52% in the third year. This comes as the authority seeks revenues of R15.6bn in 2025/26, R18.3bn in 2026/27 and R19.4bn in 2027/28...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.